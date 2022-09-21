FUZE Token Price Hits $9.95 on Top Exchanges (FUZE)

FUZE Token (FUZE) traded down 16% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. FUZE Token has a total market cap of $7,456.18 and approximately $26,283.00 worth of FUZE Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, FUZE Token has traded 22.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FUZE Token coin can currently be bought for $9.95 or 0.00051437 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.32 or 0.00125711 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005171 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005170 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002354 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.02 or 0.00858278 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
FUZE Token Coin Profile
FUZE Token’s total supply is 749 coins. The Reddit community for FUZE Token is https://reddit.com/r/FUZE_Token. FUZE Token’s official Twitter account is @TokenFuze and its Facebook page is accessible here. FUZE Token’s official message board is medium.com/@fuzetoken. FUZE Token’s official website is fuzetoken.net.
FUZE Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for FUZE Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FUZE Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.