FY2023 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Lifted by National Bank Financial

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for BRP in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 14th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the company will earn $11.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.18. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $12.20 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DOO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of BRP from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$135.58.

DOO stock opened at C$92.92 on Monday. BRP has a 52-week low of C$73.74 and a 52-week high of C$125.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$93.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.27%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

