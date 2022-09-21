Game.com (GTC) One Day Volume Hits $19,248.00

Game.com (GTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Game.com has a market cap of $556,918.20 and approximately $19,248.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Game.com Coin Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

Buying and Selling Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Gitcoin describes itself as a community of builders, creators and protocols that have come together in order to develop the future of the open internet. Gitcoin creates a community that supports new infrastructure for Web3 — includingn tools, technologies and networks — to foster development in the open-source sphere. GTC is Gitcoin’s governance token, launched in late May 2021. The token is needed for the creation and funding of the DAO that will govern Gitcoin. Discord | Facebook “

