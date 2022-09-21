Gamestarter Hits One Day Volume of $50,494.00 (GAME)

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Gamestarter has traded 3.7% lower against the dollar. One Gamestarter coin can now be purchased for $0.0722 or 0.00000381 BTC on exchanges. Gamestarter has a market cap of $4.10 million and $50,494.00 worth of Gamestarter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00124600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 59.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00476877 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00874486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gamestarter Profile

Gamestarter's launch date was July 17th, 2021. The official website for Gamestarter is igo.gamestarter.com.

Buying and Selling Gamestarter

According to CryptoCompare, “Gamestarter is a blockchain-based platform that helps independent game developers to raise funds by selling and pre-selling their in-game assets or in-game points, including unique ones, in the form of NFTs.Gamestarter’s ecosystem is supported by its own native token ‘GAME Coin’ (GAME). GAME Coin tokens will be used to buy and sell NFT’s during the crowdfunding stage and in the marketplace.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gamestarter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gamestarter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gamestarter using one of the exchanges listed above.

