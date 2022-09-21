GET Protocol (GET) Price Hits $1.58 on Exchanges

GET Protocol (GET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. GET Protocol has a total market cap of $18.00 million and approximately $21,164.00 worth of GET Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GET Protocol coin can now be bought for about $1.58 or 0.00008171 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GET Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00059236 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010527 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063786 BTC.

GET Protocol Profile

GET Protocol (CRYPTO:GET) is a coin. It launched on October 13th, 2017. GET Protocol’s total supply is 23,368,773 coins and its circulating supply is 11,388,258 coins. GET Protocol’s official message board is blog.guts.tickets. The Reddit community for GET Protocol is /r/GETprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GET Protocol’s official Twitter account is @GUTStickets and its Facebook page is accessible here. GET Protocol’s official website is guts.tickets.

GET Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Guaranteed Entrance Token (GET) Protocol, initiated by GUTS Tickets, is a smart ticketing protocol that facilitates the sale of tickets by issuing smart tickets to wallet addresses on the blockchain. The GET team vision is that end-users do not need any technical knowledge in order to use the platform. With this in mind, GUTS has facilitated many events with its application over the last year and has actually sold thousands of real-world tickets in The Netherlands. Together with industry advisers such as manager of No. 1 DJ in the World of Martin Garrix and booker of Adèle the GET team plan to build an honest and transparent ticketing industry. The GET token is an ERC-20 token that will be used to purchase event's tickets. Telegram | Facebook | LinkedIn | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GET Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GET Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GET Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

