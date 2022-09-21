Global Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,292 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 41,833 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 23,992 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,573 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,566 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $32,623,000 after purchasing an additional 51,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 417,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $57,320,000 after purchasing an additional 16,232 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of DIS opened at $107.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $196.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.47. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $182.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Guggenheim upgraded Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.