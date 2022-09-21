Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GSBD. Bank Of America (Bofa) began coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.17.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSBD opened at $16.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.19. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 1 year low of $15.87 and a 1 year high of $20.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $77.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.05 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 40.40%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Goldman Sachs BDC will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBD. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 1st quarter valued at $13,697,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after purchasing an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 356,362 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter valued at $5,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

