Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $70,692.10

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0213 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a market cap of $70,692.10 and approximately $74,293.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. The official website for Gourmet Galaxy is gourmetgalaxy.io. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform.”

