Gradient Investments LLC Purchases 401,611 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,947.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 415,239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,611 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.3% of Gradient Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $44,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 239 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $187.50 to $141.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.61.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $122.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.26 and a 12 month high of $188.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 109.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,078,069.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,628 shares of company stock worth $9,802,599. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

