GSK (NYSE:GSK) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com lowered shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded GSK from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,860 ($22.47) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, AlphaValue downgraded GSK to a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,700.00.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $30.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.16. GSK has a 12 month low of $30.26 and a 12 month high of $46.97.

GSK Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of GSK

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.383 per share. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in GSK in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.