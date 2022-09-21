GSPI Shopping.io Governance Hits 1-Day Volume of $14,864.00 (GSPI)

GSPI Shopping.io Governance (GSPI) traded 99.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. GSPI Shopping.io Governance has a total market capitalization of $3,726.05 and $14,864.00 worth of GSPI Shopping.io Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GSPI Shopping.io Governance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, GSPI Shopping.io Governance has traded 99.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GSPI Shopping.io Governance alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00124600 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.49 or 0.00476877 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002357 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.94 or 0.00874486 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GSPI Shopping.io Governance Coin Profile

GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. GSPI Shopping.io Governance’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io.

GSPI Shopping.io Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. GSPI (GSPI) is the governance token of the Shopping.io platform. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GSPI Shopping.io Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GSPI Shopping.io Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GSPI Shopping.io Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GSPI Shopping.io Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GSPI Shopping.io Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.