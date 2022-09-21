Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY) Upgraded to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Guangdong Investment (OTCMKTS:GGDVY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Guangdong Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Guangdong Investment Stock Performance

Guangdong Investment stock opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.52. Guangdong Investment has a one year low of $42.88 and a one year high of $73.11.

Guangdong Investment Company Profile

Guangdong Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in water resources, property investment and development, department store operation, energy project operation, road and bridge operation, and hotel businesses. Its Water Resources segment provides water distribution, sewage treatment, infrastructure and water pipeline installation services, as well as constructs water supply and sewage treatment infrastructure in Mainland China and Hong Kong.

