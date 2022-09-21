HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.37% from the stock’s current price. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HEI. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.14.

HEI opened at $152.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.55. HEICO has a 1 year low of $125.94 and a 1 year high of $165.61.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $569.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. HEICO’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $502,056,000 after purchasing an additional 456,514 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 17.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,338,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $175,460,000 after purchasing an additional 199,232 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,845 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,327,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 382,336 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HEICO by 6.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 346,613 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,448,000 after purchasing an additional 20,223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

