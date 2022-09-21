Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF) Shares Down 27.1%

Shares of Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HBGRF – Get Rating) fell 27.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. 10,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,900% from the average session volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22.

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Heidelberger Druckmaschinen Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and deals in printing press and other print media industry products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia/Pacific, Eastern Europe, North America, and South America. The company operates through Print Solutions, Packaging Solutions, and Technology Solutions segments.

