HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

HelloFresh SE (OTCMKTS:HLFFF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,179,900 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 15th total of 2,941,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 397.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HLFFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on HelloFresh from €70.00 ($71.43) to €54.00 ($55.10) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on HelloFresh from €54.00 ($55.10) to €44.00 ($44.90) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on HelloFresh from €75.00 ($76.53) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HelloFresh from €84.00 ($85.71) to €58.00 ($59.18) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on HelloFresh from €34.00 ($34.69) to €35.00 ($35.71) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HelloFresh Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFFF opened at $25.52 on Wednesday. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.02.

About HelloFresh

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-to-eat meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.