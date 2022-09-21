Hermez Network Price Hits $3.54 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 21st. Hermez Network has a market capitalization of $16.64 million and $539,256.00 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network coin can now be bought for about $3.54 or 0.00018302 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded down 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005167 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,342.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005104 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00059236 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007108 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010527 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005172 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00063786 BTC.

Hermez Network Coin Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,700,000 coins. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded on October 15th, 2020 and based in Zug, Switzerland, Hermez Network is a decentralized zk-rollup focused on scaling payments and token transfers on top of Ethereum. One of the most important things about Hermez is the way it decides who the next block creator should be, as block creators are selected via a burn auction, except rather than burning tokens, a 40% of the winning bid goes back to be reinvested in Ethereum public goods through Gitcoin quadratic funding grants. In the Hermez Network this mechanism is referred as proof-of-donation because a significant fraction of this bid is donated to the protocols and social services that run on top of Ethereum. Hermez Network is developed by idem3 “

