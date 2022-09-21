HEROcoin (PLAY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8,108.00

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, HEROcoin has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and $8,108.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00128398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.00541502 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00886466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HEROcoin Profile

HEROcoin was first traded on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

HEROcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

