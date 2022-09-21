Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.94.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $222.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.34. Hershey has a 52 week low of $167.80 and a 52 week high of $234.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hershey will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 167,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.40, for a total value of $37,161,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,839,332.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 870,538 shares of company stock valued at $191,962,935 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hershey

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 292.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 265,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,133,000 after buying an additional 197,923 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.4% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 61,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in Hershey by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 808,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,074,000 after acquiring an additional 164,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 186.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 23,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

