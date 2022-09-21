Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) Trading 8.8% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hibiki Finance (HIBIKI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 21st. One Hibiki Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000272 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Hibiki Finance has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. Hibiki Finance has a market cap of $477,748.61 and $13,212.00 worth of Hibiki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hibiki Finance Coin Profile

Hibiki Finance’s launch date was August 20th, 2021. Hibiki Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,273,470 coins. Hibiki Finance’s official website is hibiki.finance. Hibiki Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hibiki Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hibiki Finance is a multichain ecosystem running on BSC, Cronos, and KCC; providing a variety of token tools to kickstart projects. Hibiki Finance also sports its own NFT collection and game where you can earn daily by playing, CryptoShoujo.Hibiki has a total supply of 10,000,000 tokens on BSC and Cronos. Every buy and sale are taxed 5% for staking and game rewards. Trades between wallets are not taxed. The taxes can be updated, but token smart contract is coded to have a hard limit on 20% taxes. A burn tax and an automatic liquidity tax can be added should they be necessary.”

