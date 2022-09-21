High Performance Blockchain Reaches One Day Volume of $152,946.00 (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, High Performance Blockchain has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a market cap of $1.14 million and $152,946.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00006369 BTC.

Tenset (10SET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00006623 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004958 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00042777 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SugarBounce (TIP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000087 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

HPB is a coin. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a revolutionary permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability.The Blockchain Offload Engine is a highly compatible customized hardware chipset with an embedded ECDSA module and a hardware random number generator. Node Network is determined by both community voting and delegation by the HPB Foundation. HPB utilizes the Proof of Performance consensus algorithm (PoP), which generates HP-Nodes from the existing pool of Candidate Nodes every 200 blocks.- HscanWhitepaper”

