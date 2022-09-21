HNC COIN (HNC) Trading Down 14.8% Over Last 7 Days

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. One HNC COIN coin can now be bought for $0.0099 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. HNC COIN has a total market capitalization of $824,863.03 and approximately $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, HNC COIN has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HNC COIN

HNC COIN (CRYPTO:HNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HNC COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

