Holo (HOT) Price Hits $0.0020 on Exchanges

Holo (HOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Holo has a market capitalization of $347.74 million and approximately $28.66 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Holo has traded down 1.7% against the dollar. One Holo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Holo alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00128515 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005337 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.81 or 0.00543183 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.83 or 0.00884767 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Holo Coin Profile

Holo was first traded on January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 173,342,974,127 coins. Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Holo’s official website is holo.host. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o.

Holo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Holo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.