Homeros (HMR) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $82,906.00

Homeros (HMR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Homeros coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Homeros has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Homeros has a market capitalization of $12.91 million and approximately $82,906.00 worth of Homeros was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Homeros

Homeros’ launch date was February 10th, 2020. Homeros’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,050,000,235 coins. Homeros’ official website is homerosnet.com. Homeros’ official Twitter account is @homerosofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Homeros Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Homeros aims to become a blockchain-based gaming ecosystem that brings the experience of tomorrow to our gamers today. We have an interface and solution that are designed to accommodate gaming enthusiasts, developers, and merchants.Through the Homeros platform, participants can benefit from the development and launching of blockchain games, secure in-game item marketplace, and access authentic game guides and walkthroughs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Homeros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Homeros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Homeros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

