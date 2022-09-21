Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.51.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE HMC opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $32.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Honda Motor

Honda Motor Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 45,125,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,067 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 1,536.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 635,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,078,000 after acquiring an additional 596,594 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 405.2% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 681,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 546,699 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 47.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,148,000 after acquiring an additional 535,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 39.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,720,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,560,000 after acquiring an additional 484,200 shares in the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.