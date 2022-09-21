Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Honda Motor from $30.83 to $31.51 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honda Motor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.51.
Honda Motor Trading Down 1.8 %
NYSE HMC opened at $24.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $25.89. Honda Motor has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $32.15.
Honda Motor Company Profile
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.
