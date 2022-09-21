Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$9.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.02.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$5.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.27. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$4.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.17.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -2.64%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

