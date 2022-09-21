Hummingbird Finance Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $16,226.00 (HMNG)

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded down 11.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. One Hummingbird Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hummingbird Finance has a market capitalization of $516,880.72 and $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00124972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00477208 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00876533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hummingbird Finance Coin Profile

Hummingbird Finance’s official Twitter account is @HmngBsc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hummingbird Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hummingbird Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hummingbird Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hummingbird Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

