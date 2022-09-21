Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hungarian Vizsla Inu (HVI) traded down 11.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Hungarian Vizsla Inu has a market capitalization of $734,466.63 and approximately $60,920.00 worth of Hungarian Vizsla Inu was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hungarian Vizsla Inu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hungarian Vizsla Inu has traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00124972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005284 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005282 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.32 or 0.00477208 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002363 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00876533 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Profile

Hungarian Vizsla Inu’s official Twitter account is @hunvizslainu and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hungarian Vizsla Inu is https://reddit.com/r/Hungarianvizslainu.

Hungarian Vizsla Inu Coin Trading

