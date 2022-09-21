Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Sold by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lowered its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 34,663 shares during the quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned 0.21% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $18,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,137,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 769.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,833 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 19,321 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $232.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $175.50 and a 52-week high of $243.46.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

