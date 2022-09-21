HyperCash (HC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $258,794.00

HyperCash (HC) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $4.95 million and $258,794.00 worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HyperCash has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HyperCash alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00129167 BTC.

HashLand Coin (HC) traded 188.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00009119 BTC.

Photon (PHO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SAVEBEE FARM HONEYCOMB (HC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Phoswap (PHO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About HyperCash

HyperCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash.

Buying and Selling HyperCash

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs.The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HyperCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HyperCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.