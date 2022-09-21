IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

IBI Group Inc. (TSE:IBG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.75.

IBG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of IBI Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities cut shares of IBI Group from a “buy” rating to a “tender” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$17.50 to C$19.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

IBG stock opened at C$19.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$607.76 million and a PE ratio of 29.50. IBI Group has a one year low of C$10.83 and a one year high of C$19.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.00, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.79.

IBI Group ( TSE:IBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$126.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$119.13 million. As a group, analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

