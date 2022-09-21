IDEX Market Capitalization Achieves $41.67 Million (IDEX)

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last seven days, IDEX has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. IDEX has a market capitalization of $41.67 million and $4.76 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0618 or 0.00000330 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00128398 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 55.4% against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.00541502 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002351 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00886466 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

IDEX Coin Profile

IDEX was first traded on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 coins. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IDEX is idex.io. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

