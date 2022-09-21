Ignis Trading Down 10.5% Over Last Week (IGNIS)

Ignis (IGNIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. Ignis has a total market capitalization of $3.62 million and $50,376.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ignis has traded down 10.5% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00128398 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005346 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.31 or 0.00541502 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002351 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00886466 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Ignis Profile
Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.jelurida.com/ignis.
Buying and Selling Ignis
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.