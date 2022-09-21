Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Receives $290.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $290.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $244.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Insulet to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $262.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Insulet from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

PODD opened at $255.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $255.69 and its 200-day moving average is $240.32. Insulet has a 1-year low of $181.00 and a 1-year high of $324.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 510.08 and a beta of 0.73.

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.72). Insulet had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $299.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Insulet will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Bret Christensen sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.24, for a total transaction of $766,296.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,166,156.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total transaction of $3,343,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares in the company, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 261.3% in the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 112 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 310.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

