Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Raised to $111.00 at JMP Securities

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 77.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTLA. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.82.

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $62.53 on Monday. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $37.08 and a 12 month high of $155.63. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.02.

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.02). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 883.17% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $14.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 668,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,028,000 after buying an additional 174,640 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,803,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $381,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

