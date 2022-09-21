Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 600,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,821 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $30,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XMLV. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 18.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $51.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.62. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.07 and a fifty-two week high of $58.81.

