Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Evercore ISI from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INVH. Oppenheimer started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.29.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 62.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $45.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $557.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.66% and a net margin of 16.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.1% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

