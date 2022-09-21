IOST (IOST) Market Capitalization Tops $218.32 Million

IOST (IOST) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. One IOST coin can now be bought for about $0.0117 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IOST has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. IOST has a market capitalization of $218.32 million and approximately $15.82 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005399 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,529.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00062151 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007204 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00011150 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005397 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005578 BTC.

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. Telegram | Facebook | Weibo | Kakao | GitHub | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

