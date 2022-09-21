iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of South Miami

First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMP – Get Rating) by 103.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the period. First National Bank of South Miami owned about 0.11% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 122.4% during the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 25.9% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 12,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IBMP opened at $24.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.64 and a twelve month high of $27.22.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.