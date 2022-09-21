J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 694 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 106.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Corteva by 454.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $61.40 on Wednesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.13 and a 12 month high of $64.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corteva announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.60.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

