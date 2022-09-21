James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on James River Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a maintains rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.40.

JRVR stock opened at $24.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $922.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 0.34. James River Group has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.91.

James River Group ( NASDAQ:JRVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $184.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. James River Group’s payout ratio is -9.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 28.9% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 326.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in James River Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in James River Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 6,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in James River Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,325,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,403,000 after acquiring an additional 113,805 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

