JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Price Target to €92.00

LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €158.00 ($161.22) to €92.00 ($93.88) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on LEG Immobilien from €105.00 ($107.14) to €74.00 ($75.51) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Kempen & Co upgraded LEG Immobilien from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale decreased their target price on LEG Immobilien from €140.00 ($142.86) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LEG Immobilien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

LEG Immobilien Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS LEGIF opened at $64.25 on Monday. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $64.25 and a fifty-two week high of $158.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.35.

LEG Immobilien Company Profile

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

