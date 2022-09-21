JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JMEE – Get Rating) fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.41 and last traded at $47.52. 8,436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 16,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.24.

JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $376,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Market Expansion Enhanced Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $513,000.

