KeyFi (KEYFI) Reaches Market Cap of $180,531.82

KeyFi (KEYFI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last seven days, KeyFi has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. KeyFi has a total market capitalization of $180,531.82 and $20.00 worth of KeyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeyFi coin can now be purchased for about $0.0672 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005332 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,742.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005264 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00061058 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007180 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010864 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00005525 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00064002 BTC.

KeyFi Profile

KeyFi (CRYPTO:KEYFI) is a coin. KeyFi’s total supply is 9,994,262 coins and its circulating supply is 2,688,429 coins. KeyFi’s official Twitter account is @keyfi_app and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for KeyFi is https://reddit.com/r/KeyFi_Official.

KeyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The KeyFi platform is an app-based platform for managing decentralized finance (DeFi) assets across multiple protocols, including Compound, Aave and others. The platform offers token staking incentives that require a unique decentralized identity credential, which is powered by SelfKey. The KEYFI token is designed to be used across multiple blockchain networks to provide services for as many users as possible. Telegram | Discord | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KeyFi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KeyFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KeyFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

