Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$214.30.

KXS has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$215.00 to C$235.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$175.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

In other news, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 10,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$143.73, for a total transaction of C$1,541,740.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,790,217.19. In related news, Director Angel Luis Mendez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$165.00, for a total value of C$825,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Carreiro sold 10,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$143.73, for a total transaction of C$1,541,740.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,329 shares in the company, valued at C$4,790,217.19. Insiders have sold a total of 76,965 shares of company stock valued at $11,209,772 in the last ninety days.

KXS stock opened at C$137.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$152.09 and a 200 day moving average price of C$147.80. Kinaxis has a 12 month low of C$119.48 and a 12 month high of C$229.98. The company has a market cap of C$3.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.33.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$103.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.87 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinaxis will post 2.0499999 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

