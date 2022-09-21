Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $22.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $20.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KRG. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.75.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 1.8 %

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $18.89 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kite Realty Group Trust

About Kite Realty Group Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 216,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 36.6% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 103,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 27,662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,565,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,064,000 after acquiring an additional 48,392 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 1,169.4% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 521,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,017,000 after acquiring an additional 480,441 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.73% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.