KittyCake (KCAKE) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

KittyCake (KCAKE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. During the last week, KittyCake has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. KittyCake has a market cap of $93,667.12 and $81,882.00 worth of KittyCake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KittyCake coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00123088 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005334 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 60% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00483075 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002371 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $165.89 or 0.00885124 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
KittyCake Coin Profile
KittyCake’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins. KittyCake’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
KittyCake Coin Trading
