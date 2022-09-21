Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.74.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADRNY shares. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Stock Down 2.1 %

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $27.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.40. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.17.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Cuts Dividend

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3784 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.91%.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

(Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.