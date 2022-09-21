Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KTB shares. Barclays lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Williams Capital reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. William Blair lowered shares of Kontoor Brands to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $78.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $37.73 on Friday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $61.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.05. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 155.26%. The business had revenue of $613.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.69%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 104.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,182,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 4,687,259 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,713,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,247,000 after purchasing an additional 88,296 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 10.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,212,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,413,000 after purchasing an additional 28,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,857,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,983,000 after purchasing an additional 27,741 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

About Kontoor Brands

(Get Rating)

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.