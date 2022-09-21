Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $1.73 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LLY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.44.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $301.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.16. The stock has a market cap of $286.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.38. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $220.20 and a 12-month high of $335.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 62.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,875,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,574,940,536.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 89,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.85, for a total value of $29,776,095.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,875,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,574,940,536.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 543,125 shares of company stock valued at $178,307,801. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.