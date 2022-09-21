Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,235 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. QP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,186,000 after buying an additional 12,866 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,588,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,688,000 after buying an additional 135,077 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 110,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,254,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $420,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Price Performance

FV opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.72. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $39.45 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.